BTS’ Jin and ENHYPEN reach new milestones on Spotify; Details inside

BTS’ Jin has now become the fastest male K-pop soloist to achieve 35 million streams for a song on Spotify! On January 19, the BTS member accomplished the feat in just 73 days, with his track ‘Yours’. Released as an original soundtrack for the drama ‘Jirisan’, in November 2021, ‘Yours’ broke multiple records right after its release.

In fact, Jin was also named as the most successful male artist in his field by Forbes, after the BTS member became the first Korean male artist in history to have two songs on the Billboard Hot Trending Songs Chart with ‘Yours’ and ‘Super Tuna’. Jin’s latest Spotify accomplishment is even more impressive, as the BTS member has achieved this milestone without even making a solo debut.

Additionally, BELIFT LAB’s rookie boy group ENHYPEN also broke a new record on Spotify! On January 20, ENHYPEN crossed 600 million total streams on the music streaming platform. This makes them the fastest 4th generation K-pop group to reach this milestone, in just over 400 days.

ENHYPEN has also reached a new peak of over 4,900,000 monthly listeners on Spotify. The rookie boy group recently made a comeback with ‘DIMENSION: ANSWER’ on January 10. The release became ENHYPEN’s third consecutive album to top Oricon’s weekly album chart, and, as of January 20, the boy group also became the artist with the most entries on the weekly Billboard Hot Trending Songs Chart. The ‘monster rookies’ recently took home their second music show win with the album’s title track ‘Blessed-Cursed’ on January 21’s episode of KBS’ ‘Music Bank’.

Congratulations to BTS’ Jin and ENHYPEN!