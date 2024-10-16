BTS' Jin and Red Velvet's Wendy to collaborate? K-pop vocal representatives hold meeting for possible Happy feature

According to an exclusive report by K-media outlet SpoTV, BTS' Jin and Red Velvet's Wendy are likely to join forces for a special collaboration on Jin's upcoming solo album Happy. The two iconic vocalists recently met for a discussion that sparked excitement among K-pop fans worldwide, with Wendy reportedly lending her voice to a track on Jin's highly anticipated release.

Set for release on November 15, Happy will feature six tracks that promise to take listeners on an emotional journey. The album, which revolves around Jin's reflections on happiness, conveys heartfelt messages through lyrics that are both warm and comforting. Each track is expected to bring its own unique sound while still staying true to a band-oriented musical style, which Jin has been known to incorporate into his music. The title of the album captures the essence of Jin's personal quest for joy and contentment, inviting fans to join him on this introspective exploration.

The possible collaboration with Wendy is drawing significant attention, as it brings together two of K-pop's most admired vocalists. Jin, known for his fresh and boyish charm, and Wendy, celebrated for her powerful and beautiful voice, are expected to create a special synergy that could elevate Happy to new heights. Fans are already eagerly anticipating how their voices will harmonize and complement each other, potentially resulting in a standout track that resonates deeply with listeners.

Before the full album drops, fans can look forward to a pre-release single set to arrive on October 25 at midnight KST, kicking off the countdown to the album's debut. The release will be accompanied by a series of promotional events, building anticipation and giving a glimpse into the themes and emotions that Happy will explore.

Jin's solo career has been marked by hits like Awake, Epiphany, Moon, and Abyss, but it was his debut solo single, The Astronaut, co-written with Coldplay, that cemented his place as a solo artist. Released in October 2022, the song made waves on the Billboard Hot 100 and was performed live with Coldplay in Buenos Aires, thrilling fans worldwide.

With Happy, Jin is ready to share another chapter of his artistic journey, and the addition of Wendy's feature adds an extra layer of excitement to this already highly anticipated project.

