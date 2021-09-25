BTS’ Jin and Yoo Seung Ho send a surprise gift to Kwon Hyun Bin on the sets of ‘The Red Sleeve Cuff’

On September 25 KST, Kwon Hyun Bin took to his official Instagram handle to share the sweet present he received on the shooting location of his upcoming historical drama ‘Red Sleeve Cuff’. The gift, that is, a coffee truck was sent by none other than his close friends BTS’ Jin and Yoo Seung Ho.

The coffee truck became even special by the humorous messages written on it which read “Superstar Kim Seok Jin and nation’s actor Yoo Seung Ho are cheering for the normal Kwon Hyun Bin.” While the other side said “Way to go, Jung Baek Ik! Way to go, ‘The Red Sleeve Cuff’”. Jung Baek Ik is the name of Kwon Eun Bin’s character in the drama.

Kwon Hyun Bin can himself be seen standing in front of the truck and posing in his historic clothes.

Here’s the post by Kwon Hyun Bin:

The drama ‘The Red Sleeves Cuff’ revolves around a love story between a court lady starring Lee Se Young, willing to protect the life she has chosen for herself under any circumstances and the emperor starring 2PM’s Junho who puts his responsibilities and nation before love.

Kwon Hyun Bin will be taking up a very important role in the drama. The actor will be starring Jung Baek Ik, the obedient and responsible adopted son of the princess Hwawan. Even though he is very ambitious for power, the actor internally has an inferiority complex.

Fans are delighted to see the friendship between the actors and the singer and their sweet and playful chemistry.

