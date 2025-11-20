BTS’ Jin announces RUNSEOKJIN_EP TOUR THE MOVIE releasing on December 27: ‘Until the day I meet every ARMY’

BTS’ Jin has a surprise for his fans. On November 20, the singer announced his plans to release a new movie, covering the journey of his solo tour away from the group’s releases. The RUNSEOKJIN_EP. TOUR THE MOVIE, a film capturing the Jin’s first solo fan concert world tour, will be made available to watch in theaters starting December 27, 2025. The ticket sales for the same will begin from December 5 internationally and December 17 domestically in South Korea. The star shared his motto via an announcement this Thursday, “Dojeon! (Challenge!) Until the day I meet every ARMY.”

Jin announces solo concert tour movie releasing this December

BTS member Jin’s RUNSEOKJIN_EP. TOUR THE MOVIE will screen around the world from December 27 to December 28, 2025, globally and from December 31 onwards in South Korea. A statement released on the sign-up page of his film, Jin the movie, revealed his plans.

“Jin has embarked on his first journey to connect with ARMY, whether in person or online. Spanning 10 cities and 20 performances - from Goyang to Japan, North America, Europe, and back to Incheon - the most thrilling moments of the tour are now ready to unfold on the big screen.

With "challenge" as its theme, the show sees "Worldwide Handsome" Jin bring his signature energy to the stage, laughing, singing, and completing missions with ARMY across five energetic rounds.”

The notice also revealed how the film would cover the performances of his most important first solo album, Happy, which was backed by a live band, to his second mini-album, Echo, as well as his showcase of BTS songs. It phrased the invitation from Jin himself as he takes you to a year-end party focusing on his solo concerts that became the highlight for thousands of fans this year.

This will make for the 3rd of its kind film for the group, following similar versions for members SUGA and J-Hope who went on their own solo tours following the release of their individual albums.

