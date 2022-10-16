BTS’ Jin announces solo single album with a secret collaboration at Yet to Come concert in Busan

BTS’ concert This concert was all the more special for fans as they witnessed the seven of them take to the stage together for a show they have always wanted to do through a free concert. The economic impact through gains for the country and the city of Busan especially will surely be massive and probably even immeasurable. Moreover, after the group announced that they would be focusing more on their solo releases, it was a happy moment for the artists as well as the fans to see them back on stage as a full group.

BTS held their much anticipated and highly celebrated concert in Busan called BTS Yet to Come in BUSAN. The show which began at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST) ran for over 2 hours and saw the septet perform in style as they presented a newly curated setlist along with refreshing performances and a fiery stage presence as is known to be a norm for the group. Essentially ‘free’, the concert saw the BTS ARMY attend from all over the world in-person and through online streaming platforms where it was broadcast live for them.

Jin’s solo

Member Jin was mostly emotional as he admitted to having been unwell through most of the past couple of weeks as he struggled with a bad throat condition. Up until a short while before the concert, he revealed to have been worrying about the state of his voice, but soon after he got on the stage, he was able to perform amazingly well. This concert held more of a meaning to Jin as the news of his probable military service draws closer. Being the eldest, he may have to enlist in a few months and become the first from the group to do so.

The emotional performance was further made special by Jin who personally announced how he will be the next BTS member to release a solo project. Following the success of J-Hope’s album, earlier in the year, Jin would be releasing his single album. He mentioned collaborating with someone that he has liked for a really long time and will soon be releasing a new song. Jin further revealed that he has recently filmed a lot of content and there’s a lot more left to be done as well.

