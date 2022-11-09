BTS’ Jin archives a fabulous debut on Billboard’s Hot100 chart with The Astronaut

Jin has made the highest debut by a Korean soloist in 8 years on the Billboard Hot100 chart. The BTS member’s latest solo release, single album ‘The Astronaut’ with a song of the same name, debuted on the American music chart at No.51 as announced on November 8.

The Astronaut

According to the list released for the charting week of November 12, Jin’s The Astronaut grabbed the 51st spot after one week of streaming globally. Being released on October 28, the song and its music video has seen massive support from the group’s fans, the BTS ARMY. What has also been observed is that the Coldplayers aka the fans of Coldplay have also appreciated the BTS member’s efforts and the English band’s participation in the song. Chris Martin and his son Moses were revealed as contributors to the lyrics of the song while Coldplay as a whole participated in the instruments.