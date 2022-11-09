BTS’ Jin archives a fabulous debut on Billboard’s Hot100 chart with The Astronaut
Jin’s single which saw participation from Coldplay is seeing massive fan support and is charting high globally.
Jin has made the highest debut by a Korean soloist in 8 years on the Billboard Hot100 chart. The BTS member’s latest solo release, single album ‘The Astronaut’ with a song of the same name, debuted on the American music chart at No.51 as announced on November 8.
The Astronaut
According to the list released for the charting week of November 12, Jin’s The Astronaut grabbed the 51st spot after one week of streaming globally. Being released on October 28, the song and its music video has seen massive support from the group’s fans, the BTS ARMY. What has also been observed is that the Coldplayers aka the fans of Coldplay have also appreciated the BTS member’s efforts and the English band’s participation in the song. Chris Martin and his son Moses were revealed as contributors to the lyrics of the song while Coldplay as a whole participated in the instruments.
The charts
Jin’s entry on Hot100 at No. 51 is also the highest for any act since industry veteran PSY’s Hangover which grabbed the 26th spot in 2014. PSY’s Gentleman had earlier debuted at No. 12 in 2013. This makes ‘The Astronaut’ the third highest charting song by any Korean soloist. Fellow BTS members, Jungkook who took the No. 22 spot with ‘Left And Right’ and SUGA who landed at No. 29 with ‘Girl of My Dreams’, did so for their collaborations with Charlie Puth and Juice WRLD respectively as featured artists and not for their own solo songs.
The Astronaut saw a high debut on multiple other charts including, Billboard’s Digital Song Sales and World Digital Song Sales charts where it landed at No.1. Meanwhile, it also debuted at No. 6 on the Global Excl. U.S. chart and at No. 10 on the Global 200 chart.
