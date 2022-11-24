BTS’ Jin asks fans to not visit his military training site after enlistment date and location are revealed

BTS’ Jin is the first from the group to be enlisting for his mandatory military service. Earlier today, a report was released that revealed that Jin will be headed to the military on December 13 . Following the report, his agency BIGHIT MUSIC responded with no confirmation, instead asking for the understanding of fans.

The BTS member will reportedly enter the recruit training centre in Yeoncheon County of Gyeonggi Province on December 13 to begin his military service. Jin is expected to complete his basic military training of 5 weeks at the site and will then be assigned his official base for the rest of his enlistment period. He is expected to be deployed to a frontline unit after his training as per the reports on November 24. The rest of the six BTS members- SUGA, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, are expected to be present at the venue for Jin’s enlistment. However, no confirmation has been made on the same so far.

Jin’s update

Jin took to the fan community platform Weverse to seemingly confirm his date of enlistment as well as the location. He wrote to the BTS ARMY asking them not to visit his sight of enlistment. Jin’s update reads,

“While an article that I did not want, went up, but my ARMYs, you can't come to the recruit training camp

A lot of people other than me will come and it will be chaotic so it could become dangerous

ARMY allabyu (I love you).”

Jin recently made his solo debut with the single album ‘The Astronaut’ which dropped on October 28. Following this, the BTS member headed to Argentina to premiere the performance at Coldplay’s Buenos Aires show. The group worked with the BTS member for this track and lent their voice as well as instrumentals. Frontman Chris Martin also made a special appearance in the music video for the song.