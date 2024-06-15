BTS’ Jin, ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo land at top spots in June boy group member brand reputation rankings; Jimin follows

BTS’ Jin, ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo, and Jimin secured the top three spots in June's rankings for brand reputation among individual boy group members, according to the Korean Business Research Institute.

The rankings were determined by analyzing consumer participation, media coverage, communication, and community awareness indexes of 730 boy group members. Data was collected from May 15 to June 15 to compile these insights.

Top 5 June boy group member brand reputation rankings

In June, BTS’ Jin surged to the top of the rankings with a remarkable 203.52 percent increase in his brand reputation index since May, achieving a total score of 3,835,261. Key phrases like free hug, ARMY, and fan meeting contributed to his high-standing ranking, alongside related terms such as discharge, thankful, and “congratulate.” His positivity-negativity analysis also showed an impressive 95.07 percent positive reaction rate.

ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo secured second place with a brand reputation index of 3,604,710, marking a 24.97 percent increase from last month's score. In May he achieved a brand reputation index of 2,884,446 with Key phrases in his keyword analysis such as face genius, Moonbin, and You Quiz on the Block, along with terms like sweet, reveal, and tear up, contributed to his high ranking. His positivity-negativity analysis showed an impressive 92.77 percent positive reaction rate.

BTS’ Jimin climbed to third place with a 25.64 percent increase in his brand reputation index, reaching 2,258,664 for June. In May, Jimin secured fifth place with a brand reputation index of 1,797,755, marking a significant 55.22 percent rise in his score since April.

Kang Daniel of Wanna One secured a close fourth place with a brand reputation index of 2,257,140, showing a 37.46 percent increase in his score since May. Previously in May, Kang Daniel held the seventh spot in the rankings.

Finally, BTS’ Jungkook rounded out the top five with a brand reputation index of 1,898,925, reflecting a 33.80 percent increase in his score. In May, he held the 9th spot in the rankings.

Top 30 of June boy group member brand reputation rankings

BTS’ Jin ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo BTS’ Jimin Wanna One’s Kang Daniel BTS’ Jungkook BTS’ V THE BOYZ’s Younghoon RIIZE’s Wonbin BTS’ RM Shinhwa’s Lee Min Woo BTS’ J-Hope BTS’ Suga SEVENTEEN’s Hoshi EXO’s Baekhyun HIGHLIGHT’s Yoon Doojoon SEVENTEEN’s Jeonghan SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu SHINee’s Taemin Super Junior’s Kyuhyun SHINee’s Onew SHINee’s Minho THE BOYZ’s Juyeon SHINee’s Key SEVENTEEN’s Wonwoo THE BOYZ’s Sunwoo NCT’s Mark NU’EST and Wanna One’s Hwang Minhyun NCT’s Doyoung Wanna One’s Park Ji Hoon Wanna One’s Ong Seong Wu

