BTS’ Jin, ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo land at top spots in June boy group member brand reputation rankings; Jimin follows

By Pratyusha Dash
Updated on Jun 15, 2024  |  11:40 AM IST |  16.7K
Jin (Image Credits- BIGHIT MUSIC), Cha Eun Woo (Image Credits-Fantagio), Jimin (Image Credits- BIGHIT MUSIC)
Key Highlight
  • BTS’ Jin takes the very first spot in June boy group member brand reputation rankings
  • Cha Eun Woo, Jimin, Kang Daniel and Jungkook take 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th spots respectively

BTS’ Jin, ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo, and Jimin secured the top three spots in June's rankings for brand reputation among individual boy group members, according to the Korean Business Research Institute.

The rankings were determined by analyzing consumer participation, media coverage, communication, and community awareness indexes of 730 boy group members. Data was collected from May 15 to June 15 to compile these insights.

Top 5 June boy group member brand reputation rankings

In June, BTSJin surged to the top of the rankings with a remarkable 203.52 percent increase in his brand reputation index since May, achieving a total score of 3,835,261. Key phrases like free hug, ARMY, and fan meeting contributed to his high-standing ranking, alongside related terms such as discharge, thankful, and “congratulate.” His positivity-negativity analysis also showed an impressive 95.07 percent positive reaction rate.


ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo secured second place with a brand reputation index of 3,604,710, marking a 24.97 percent increase from last month's score. In May he achieved a brand reputation index of 2,884,446 with Key phrases in his keyword analysis such as face genius, Moonbin, and You Quiz on the Block, along with terms like sweet, reveal, and tear up, contributed to his high ranking. His positivity-negativity analysis showed an impressive 92.77 percent positive reaction rate.

BTS’ Jimin climbed to third place with a 25.64 percent increase in his brand reputation index, reaching 2,258,664 for June. In May, Jimin secured fifth place with a brand reputation index of 1,797,755, marking a significant 55.22 percent rise in his score since April.

Kang Daniel of Wanna One secured a close fourth place with a brand reputation index of 2,257,140, showing a 37.46 percent increase in his score since May. Previously in May, Kang Daniel held the seventh spot in the rankings.

Finally, BTS’ Jungkook rounded out the top five with a brand reputation index of 1,898,925, reflecting a 33.80 percent increase in his score. In May, he held the 9th spot in the rankings.


Top 30 of June boy group member brand reputation rankings

  1. BTS’ Jin
  2. ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo
  3. BTS’ Jimin
  4. Wanna One’s Kang Daniel
  5. BTS’ Jungkook 
  6. BTS’ V
  7. THE BOYZ’s Younghoon
  8. RIIZE’s Wonbin
  9. BTS’ RM
  10. Shinhwa’s Lee Min Woo
  11. BTS’ J-Hope
  12. BTS’ Suga
  13. SEVENTEEN’s Hoshi
  14. EXO’s Baekhyun
  15. HIGHLIGHT’s Yoon Doojoon
  16. SEVENTEEN’s Jeonghan
  17. SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu
  18. SHINee’s Taemin
  19. Super Junior’s Kyuhyun
  20. SHINee’s Onew
  21. SHINee’s Minho
  22. THE BOYZ’s Juyeon
  23. SHINee’s Key
  24. SEVENTEEN’s Wonwoo
  25. THE BOYZ’s Sunwoo
  26. NCT’s Mark
  27. NU’EST and Wanna One’s Hwang Minhyun
  28. NCT’s Doyoung
  29. Wanna One’s Park Ji Hoon
  30. Wanna One’s Ong Seong Wu
Credits: Korean Business Research Institute
