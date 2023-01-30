BTS’ Jin awarded with a vacation after his team won the military talent show celebrating Seollal

Jin, a member of the group BTS , quickly adapts to the army and is even loved by his colleagues. Jin won first place in a talent show held by the military recently. This anecdote became known through an online bulletin board. Recently, ahead of Lunar New Year, a talent show was held within the unit, and the news that Jin's group won first place.

In this process, the true character of Jin, a member of a world-class dance group, was revealed. Jin directly taught dance to her teammates and others. Thanks to this special training, Jin's group won first place, and it is rumored that all members of the group received one day of reward leave. On December 13 last year, Jin enlisted in the 5th Division Recruit Training Battalion in Yeoncheon-gun, Gyeonggi-do.

Jin, who received basic military training for five weeks, applied for the selection of an assistant trainee during the training period and became an assistant in the recruit training center. On January 18th, after completing basic military training and attending the boot camp completion ceremony, Jin drew attention by revealing a selfie in combat uniform, saying, "I'm living a good life. I'm uploading a picture after receiving military permission."

Myung Soo’s support towards Jin:

On January 27th, on the YouTube channel 'Hal Myung Soo' ep, before introducing the guest in episode 115, Park Myung Soo expressed his longing by saying, “BTS Jin? Last year, BTS Jin enlisted as an active duty soldier on December 13th.” Park Myung Soo continued, "How are you Jin? You must have a lot of trouble in this severe winter, so let's cheer up a little. I'm always cheering you on," drawing attention with affectionate words of support.

Jin’s achievement:

Recently, Jin's first solo single 'The Astronaut' ranked 16th on the Hungary's Single Top 40 Chart in the second week of 2023, recording the longest chart-in in Asia for seven weeks. This is the second longest chart-in in Asia after BTS' 'Butter', and the fourth longest chart-in in Asia as a solo artist. In the last Hungarian 'Single Top 40' chart (27th week of 2020), Jin ranked first with his solo song 'Moon', the first solo song in a BTS album, and the second as a K-pop solo artist.

ALSO READ: SEVENTEEN’s BSS unveils exciting collaborations for new album featuring Lee Young Ji and Peder Elias

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

What do you think of the achievement? Let us know in the comments below.