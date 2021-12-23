BTS' Jin becomes first K Pop soloist to achieve THIS record on Worldwide Youtube Music category

BTS' Jin has successfully added another title, that of 'Worldwide record maker'! Jin's 'Super Tuna' has been trending at number 1 on Youtube under the Music category for 16 days straight and with this, Jin has become the first K Pop soloist to achieve this record, surpassing PSY's 'Gangnam Style' with this record.

Jin released the super fun and catchy song 'Super Tuna' on his birthday on December 4 and it instantly went viral for its fun visuals and super cool dance moves. The music video has already reached 35 million streams on YouTube without any major promotions by Jin or Big Hit Music. Fans loved the music video so much, that it gave birth to the viral 'Super Tuna' challenge which went viral on the internet!

The 'Super Tuna' hashtag has over 200 million views on TikTok, and Jin is getting a lot of recognition around the globe for his viral creation. Jin is the producer, lyricist, composer, and creator of 'Super Tuna,' and with viral success. With the twin successes of OST 'Yours' for 'Jirisan' and 'Super Tuna', Jin has proved his amazing talent as versatility as an artist. Congratulations to Jin!

