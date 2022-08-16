BTS' Jin becomes an intern: Exciting job interview, welcome kit unboxing and more

The highly-awaited first episode of a new, two-part series starring BTS’ Jin dropped on August 16. The series follows Jin as he takes on a job at the Nexon office, as a game planner for his favourite game, MapleStory. Jin has often expressed his love for the game, and has previously also collaborated with the game alongside his fellow BTS members.

The episode released today begins with a scene previously shown through a teaser, where Jin shows up outside the office, ready for his first day as he says “Mapler Kim Seokjin, I’m off to work.” The BTS member then heads off to give his first ever interview for an office job, where despite his nervousness, he successfully puts across his sincerity towards the game, walking away with an offer to start work the very same day.

After getting acquainted with some members of the team, Jin proceeds with unboxing his welcome kit, marvelling at the contents as he shows them off to the camera. The next thing on the agenda for the day is getting clicked for his ID photograph! Jin proves his love for BTS’ fans ARMYs, once again, as he poses with a sign that says, “ARMY, I love you”!

An eventful lunchtime with Jin’s seniors which includes learning secret information and more riveting topics follows. The engrossing episode draws to a close with the BTS member preparing for a meeting which requires him to give a presentation.

Check out the full video, below:

Previously, two teaser videos had been released, amping up the anticipation for Jin’s new challenge as an office worker. The BTS member had also taken to Instagram to share his employee ID card, while the game’s official account had dropped Jin’s ‘Resume’ as a part of the teasers. Episode two drops on August 18, followed by a behind-the-scenes clip on August 25.

