BTS' Jin becomes the most streamed of the group on MelON in 2021 with THIS song

Jin is known for being the longest-charting BTS member on the biggest Korean music platform, MelOn. More than that, he is the 2nd most-streamed member there during Q4 2021. 'Moon' is the longest-charting BTS solo song on MelON ever with 233 days on the chart!

In 2021 Jin was a BTS member who accumulated the biggest number of streams on MelOn. Overall, he has gained 13.2 million streams throughout the past year. 'Epiphany' has 83.3 million streams, Jin's first solo song, 'Awake,' has 8 million streams. More than that, Jin is the first member of BTS to have two songs with over 2M unique listeners on MelOn. He also has two songs in the Top 3 most liked BTS solo songs on MelOn.

In other news, BTS' Jin was the first band member to release his self-made line of merchandise, which includes two kinds of pajamas called 'Good Day' and 'Bad Day' as well as two pillows. These items were made available in a wide array of unisex sizes, good soft material, as per the idol's request!

