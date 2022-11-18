BTS’ Jin becomes only the third-ever million seller in Circle Chart (Gaon) history
Joining EXO’s Baekhyun and Lim Young Woong, BTS member Jin has found himself crossing a monumental step.
BTS’ oldest member Jin went solo after J-Hope and made his official debut with a single album. The Astronaut has been meaningful for multiple reasons for the group as well as the fans who have welcomed the release with warm words and moist eyes.
Music charts
The song which came as a result of Jin working with Coldplay for the second time following ‘My Universe’, debuted on the Billboard Hot100 chart at No. 51. He also tied with PSY for a record on United Kingdom’s Official Official Singles Chart for grabbing the 61st spot in the week after its release. His latest achievement comes with selling 1,024,382 copies of The Astronaut according to the numbers released by Circle Chart (earlier known as Gaon Chart).
Third million-seller
The BTS member is only the third soloist in the history of the music chart to have recorded over a million copies sold of his album. Jin follows EXO member Baekhyun and trot-ballad singer Lim Young Woong on the list. Becoming a million seller is a massive feat for the BTS member who is expected to enlist for his mandatory military service soon.
Jin’s military service
The group’s national duty which had become a global discussion received an update as their agency announced the member’s decision to enlist. Jin became the first member to apply for the cancellation of his delay notice and will possibly enlist before his upcoming 30th birthday on December 4. He will also possibly be at the front line for his basic military training according to his reply to a fan on Weverse recently.
