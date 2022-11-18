BTS’ Jin becomes only the third-ever million seller in Circle Chart (Gaon) history

BTS’ oldest member Jin went solo after J-Hope and made his official debut with a single album. The Astronaut has been meaningful for multiple reasons for the group as well as the fans who have welcomed the release with warm words and moist eyes.

Music charts

The song which came as a result of Jin working with Coldplay for the second time following ‘My Universe’, debuted on the Billboard Hot100 chart at No. 51. He also tied with PSY for a record on United Kingdom’s Official Official Singles Chart for grabbing the 61st spot in the week after its release. His latest achievement comes with selling 1,024,382 copies of The Astronaut according to the numbers released by Circle Chart (earlier known as Gaon Chart).