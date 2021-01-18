  1. Home
  2. entertainment

BTS Jin, BLACKPINK Jisoo & more: 6 Korean idols that are known for fitting into Korean beauty standards

Korean beauty standards are known for being unattainable and unrealistic. However, for these idols, they were born with perfection. Did your favourite idol make the list?
17234 reads Mumbai
BTS Jin, BLACKPINK Jisoo & more: 6 Korean idols that are known for fitting into Korean beauty standards
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Korean beauty standards are extremely strict and infamous for upholding unrealistic expectations for one’s appearance, especially those of celebrities and public figures. There have been multiple instances of media criticism and cyberbullying against idols and actors who do not fit into the beauty standards. However, Korean beauty standards are by no means universal truth and more importantly, not something that should matter at all.

However, there are some idols that are popular in Korea for this exact reason. They’re the epitome of the Korean beauty standard and uphold all the strictest elements of the same. Having a small face, a v-shaped jaw, straight eyebrows, pale and flawless skin, large eyes, a high nose and luscious lips are only some elements of the same. These idols, have it all.

Here are 6 Korean idols that are known for fitting into the Korean beauty standards:

BLACKPINK Jisoo

Jisoo has the perfect face according to the South Korean beauty standard especially because of her overall heart shaped face and the shape of her cupid’s box as well as her eyes.

BTS Jin

Jin is worldwide handsome and he knows it but more importantly, his face is the ideal of the Korean beauty standard. His broad shoulders only add to the same effect.

Nana

Nana’s recent resurgence of popularity is very well deserved and she has always been one of the most gorgeous idols ever.

ASTRO Eunwoo

Eunwoo has one of the most perfect faces ever, not just in Korea but worldwide and his face not only conforms to Korean beauty standards but also goes beyond it. It is scientifically the most perfect face one can have.

Red Velvet Irene

Much like Eunwoo, Irene also has one of the most symmetrical and beautiful faces ever and needless to say, he perfectly upholds the Korean beauty standard.

 NCT Jaehyun

Jaehyun represents the peak of the Korean beauty standard when it comes to men. His sharp jaw, dewy skin and high nose are the ideals that Korea glorifies.

ALSO READ:BigHit girl group vs. YG girl group? Here are all the new idol groups scheduled to debut in 2021

Would you add any other idols to this list? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments section below!

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :BigHit Labels

You may like these
From 1 to 10, how big of a KPop fan are you? Take Pinkvilla’s ultimate KPop fan QUIZ to find out
Favourite Collab of 2020: Fans pick Savage Love BTS Remix as the winner over Ice Cream, Eight & Sour Candy
Favourite K pop Song of 2020: Fans pick BTS' Dynamite over BLACKPINK's How You Like That as the winner
BTS' Dynamite or BLACKPINK's How You Like That: Which 2020 K pop song was your ultimate favourite? VOTE
35th Golden Disk Awards nominees for major categories revealed; Fans think GFRIEND, ASTRO snubbed
The top 10 fastest Kpop songs to reach a 100 million streams on Spotify: BTS and BLACKPINK dominate the list