BTS: Jin books a ticket to ARMY village, Jungkook boards a bus in new 2021 Season's Greetings Preview photos

BTS released another set of 2021 Season's Greetings Preview photos wherein RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook are seen ready for a vacation!

As fans await the release of the album BE, BTS has been sharing photos of their 2021 Season's Greetings. RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook went retro for the first set of Season Greetings photos. Putting together a vintage ensemble of outfits, they channelled the old school vibe for the photos and a video. Now, the septet released a second set of photos as part of the 2021 Season's Greetings and the members are prepared to take off on vacations.

The new set of photos begin with BTS assembling together for a traditional postcard photo before they pose solo and given us a good look at their surroundings and outfits. The Bangtan Boys boarded an empty bus to pose together for a group photo before the solo photos dropped. In the solo picture, RM looked ready for Namjooning in a light beige men's beret that matched his sleeveless sweater with a white tee underneath. Meanwhile, Jin sported denim overall with a white tee and a red-and-white bandana around his neck.

BTS ARMY member Soo Choi took to Twitter and translated the writing of the ticket. She revealed that the destination on the ticket reads "Bangtan village" with the departure date of 06/13, the day of BTS' debut, and the ARMY is deemed as the transportation company. We adore the numerous creative ways that BTS resorts to keep ARMY included!

Suga sported a checked shirt with a pair of formal trousers along with a sling bag sporting an inscription reading "BTS." He completed his look with a pair of oversized specs. Soo Choi revealed that the skyline behind Yoongi is Yeouido, a neighbourhood in Seoul. J-Hope also posed against one of the sky risers from the skyline as he wore a white round neck tee with the words Love Forever inscribed on it and a shirt placed over it to double up as an open jacket. He sported a tan coloured cap and rounded off his look with a sling bag.

The '95 line besties Jimin and V decided to pose on a bridge with traffic making its way beneath and a train track doubling up as a background. Mochi looked fresh out of a K-drama as he stood on a bridge with a train passing him by in the frame. With his wavy hair covering his forehead, the Filter singer sported a red sportswear jacket and a backpack on his back. His heart-stealing smile lights up the frame.

Kim Taehyung styled his hair in a similar fashion but opted for a green and white combination outfit. The Sweet Night crooner sported a green sleeveless sweater with white tee and pants. Jungkook rounded off the photos by boarding a bus and posing in it. The singer looking charming in a blue and yellow sweatshirt and a pair of thin-framed glasses to complete the look. A map was spread in Kookie's lap while he seduced the camera with his eyes.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: BTS 2021 Season's Greetings: Jin and V turn Gucci Men, Jimin sports a Zara scarf & Suga walks in LV sneakers

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×