BTS’ Jin can’t just pull off perfect high notes, he can also pull off THESE amazing styles

The boyfriend look, the pink look, the crazy look, the formal look, the chic look - is there any look Kim Seokjin doesn’t look great in? Nope. Read on to know more!
Mumbai
BTS’ oldest member, Kim Seokjin, has a charm of his own. Being the goofiest member of the global superstar band, Jin has been pictured excellent number of times and his airport looks are the most charming of them all. His wardrobe is mainly of bright-colored coats and outfits, completely complimenting the good-guy, funny-member personality. 

 

Dad jokes are his forte, and so is cooking, and singing and opening snack packets with his toes but there’s another forte - to pull off ANYTHING that he wears. From luxury brands to independent designers, Jin has never shied away from wearing his heart on his sleeves and it shows! 

 

First and foremost, is his love for the color pink. Many people across the world still think Pink is a feminine color but not him. He looks gracious in his pink hoodie overcoat paired with a black T-shirt, or a pink sweater with a pink cap and round glasses. He’s the Pink King. 

 

Second, the transformation of Kim Seokjin to Seokjinnie in his oversized, fluffy hoodies. Airport looks or just sitting at home, his simple hoodies with just a word or some long strings, gives him a cozy morning look. Especially when he’s wearing pullover hoodies! 

 

Third, the Goblin-ish look - A long overcoat, with either a turtleneck or a bright Tshirt - never fails to mess us up. Ranging from rugged denim overcoats to leather, and to leather & fur, his choice for overcoats is extremely stylish and classy. 

 

Fourth, the Boyfriend look. Simple styles with cute color combinations work really well to show the good-boy look of him. Pairing a simple white T-shirt with black ripped jeans and either a cap or a coat, works as well for him as an all-leather black outfit as if like a biker.

 

Not to forget his shoes and handbags - they have a class of their own. ARMYs will remember the original hip hop style Seokjin came up with - of not removing the tag from the shoe. And he has done it in one of his airport looks too! 

 

All in all, Kim Seokjin is the epitome of dad jokes, high notes and classy style. 

 

Also Read: Ever wanted to look like Rosé from BLACKPINK? Here's how you can get the look on a budget

 

Which style of his do you prefer the most? Let us know in the comments below! 

Credits :Jin Instagram

Anonymous 3 days ago

People u say he can't pull off a high note??!! U ppl r so deaf... get ur ears checked pls

Anonymous 3 days ago

They didn't meant like that dear.. they are telling that he can only NOT pull off high notes but he can also pull of high standard style

Anonymous 3 days ago

Ele é lindo de qualquer jeito

Anonymous 3 days ago

He isn't the Pink King, he's the Pink Princess lol

Anonymous 3 days ago

He looks good on that

Anonymous 3 days ago

Jin oppa Saranghae.

Anonymous 3 days ago

Nothing has been made that looks bad on WWH .

Anonymous 3 days ago

With his out of world handsomeness he can pull of any style and any outfit .