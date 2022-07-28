BTS’ Jin candidly asks RM tips on meeting celebrities at J-Hope’s party; ARMYs praise his shy & humble nature

The ‘Jack In The Box’ listening party was a star studded evening, as ahead of the release of his first official full length solo album, J-Hope had many stars of the Korean music industry over for a good time. On July 14, in the late hours of the night, musicians such as Jessi, BIGBANG’s Taeyang, ASTRO’s Cha Eunwoo, Tiger JK, Yoon Mirae, Heize, BIBI, Uhm Jung Hwa, HyunA, DAWN and countless other popular names headed to the HYBE building for a pre-release listen to the tracks on J-Hope’s album.

Also in attendance were the always supportive members of BTS, sans SUGA who was resting because of bad health. A recently released Bangtan Bomb (behind-the-scenes clip from BTS’ schedules) showed members RM, Jin, Jimin, V, and Jungkook at the party. Just before heading out to greet his many guests, J-Hope went to catch up with his members who were getting ready as well.

Member Jin is known to be shy around strangers as can also be pointed to his recently revealed MBTI personality test result- INTP. He admitted to feeling uncomfortable while meeting new people but J-Hope assured him that his presence was important however he did not have to meet and greet others. Soon after, Jin asked leader RM, “Namjoon, how do you say hi to celebs?” To which RM funnily recreated a BTS version of popular K-drama ‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’ introduction.

Fans of the group found it adorable how such a big celeb himself, Jin, was not used to meeting strangers and asked RM for help. He was seen hanging out with his other members and leaving the event earlier than others. ARMYs are praising his will to be there for J-Hope even after being an introvert.

