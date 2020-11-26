BTS: Jin compares eventual reunion with ARMY to coming back to one's hometown; Says 'COVID 19 please get lost'

BTS member Jin spoke candidly in an interview about what his initial reaction will be when he finally gets to reunite with BTS ARMY in-person post the coronavirus pandemic.

During a recent interview with Weverse Magazine, BTS member Jin shed light on how difficult it has been for the members to not be able to meet BTS ARMY in-person due to the coronavirus pandemic. This year, BTS was supposed to embark on their Map of the Soul Tour but eventually, it had to be cancelled owing to safety precautions.

When Jin was asked about feeling a sense of "back to normal" once he gets to see ARMY again, the eldest BTS member confessed that at first, he thought he'll probably cry "tears of joy." But would he? Jin doesn't really think so. While at first, he thought he would, he now thinks it might feel like "going back home." It also depends on who you ask but Jin doesn't think most people would cry just because "they came back to their hometown after being far away." It's the feeling of "I'm back where I should be," is how Jin will feel during BTS and ARMY's eventual reunion.

Jin added that getting love from ARMY was his source of happiness as he compared it to a kid who is always showered with love by their parents. But then, the parents are suddenly gone on a business trip for like, ten months.

"I was always trying to make our fans smile, make them feel good, by acting cute, but now my parents have been away on their business trip for, ten months, and I’m trying to be cute over a video call. That’s what it feels like. So please, wrap up your business trip as soon as possible, and hurry up and come home so I can show you how cute I am again! And, to COVID-19: Please get lost. (laughs)," Jin concluded.

BTS ARMY can't wait to reunite with BTS as well!

