BTS’ Jin completes 99 percent of mandatory military service; fans express excitement ahead of discharge

Jin of BTS is all set to be back after completing his mandatory military service. He has completed almost 99% of his service and it’s now just five days left for his return. He is also set to hold a meet and greet with fans.

Jin’s return from the military and in-person meet-and-greet

Fans are rejoicing with happiness since Jin’s discharge from military service is just a few days away now. He also wrote to fans when it was just six days left, stating, “It won’t be that long before you get to see me. I’ll try to grow out my hair as quickly as I can and show up in front of you looking all nice. I’ll bring flowers and say, your flower-like Seokjin is back.” Jin commenced his military service as an active-duty soldier on December 13, 2022.

On June 2, BIGHIT MUSIC made another surprising announcement, disclosing that Jin would spearhead BTS' anniversary festivities set for June 13. The main attraction of the event? A Hug Fairy encounter, granting a fortunate 1,000 fans the opportunity to receive a hug or handshake from Jin. The news caused a sensation on social media as fans eagerly expressed their desire to meet their beloved idol.

Meanwhile, his comeback has impacted the stock market, with HYBE's stock price experiencing a significant increase after the announcement. Analysts link this surge to Jin's discharge date and the anticipation of upcoming activities, especially during BTS' Festa.

More about Jin

Kim Seok Jin, professionally known as Jin, is a South Korean singer, songwriter, and member of the renowned South Korean boy band BTS since June 2013. Jin has co-written and released three solo tracks with BTS: Awake (2016), Epiphany (2018), and Moon (2020), all of which have made notable appearances on South Korea's Gaon Digital Chart. In 2019, Jin released his first independent song, the digital track Tonight. He also contributed to the 2016 Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth soundtrack alongside BTS member V. Jin has even earned acclaim for his falsetto and expressive vocal abilities as a singer.

Beyond his musical endeavors, the K-pop idol served as a host on various South Korean music programs from 2016 to 2018. In recognition of his contributions to Korean culture, Jin, along with other BTS members, was awarded the fifth-class Hwagwan Order of Cultural Merit by the President of South Korea in 2018. In July 2021, Jin and BTS members were appointed Special Presidential Envoys for Future Generations and Culture by President Moon Jae In.

