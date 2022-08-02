BTS’ Jin confirmed to attend Lee Jung Jae & Jung Woo Sung starrer ‘Hunt’ movie premiere

On August 2, BTS’ Jin took to Weverse to confirm his appearance in the premiere event for the awaited thriller film ‘Hunt’ starring Lee Jung Jae, Jung Woo Sung, Kim Nam Gil and more, which will be at 7:30 PM KST (4:00 PM IST). Seeing the message, many fans were excited to see him come out for yet another movie premiere. Previously he had attended the premiere for ‘Emergency Declaration’ starring Song Kang Ho, Im Si Wan, Kim Nam Gil, Lee Byung Hun and more. ARMYs were glad he was making appearances and supporting the film.

‘Hunt’ follows Park Pyeong Ho (Lee Jung Jae) and Kim Jung Do (Jung Woo Sung) who are agents for the National Security Agency. They are both elite at their jobs and rivals. The two men chase after a North Korean spy director sent to South Korea. They soon uncover a hidden truth. This film also marks the directorial debut for Lee Jung Jae.

‘Emergency Declaration’ starts during an investigation of a terrorist threat that goes online and soon, Korean authorities discover that a suspect has recently boarded a flight bound for the United States. When a healthy passenger on the same plane suddenly dies, panic erupts both in-flight and on the ground. With steadily decreasing fuel and international refusals to offer aid, the captain and crew take unprecedented emergency measures to save the lives of all on board.

In other news, Jin will also be singing alongside the rest of the vocal unit of BTS i.e. Jimin, V and Jungkook in Benny Blanco and Snoop Dogg’s upcoming single ‘Bad Decisions’ which will be released on August 5 at 1PM KST or 9:30 AM IST. The artists have teased the song with art reveals and little sketches on TikTok which has left the fans waiting for this iconic collaboration.

