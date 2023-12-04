BTS' Jin conveys heartfelt gratitude and love to his fans on his birthday; pens letter and posts video

BTS' Jin cuts the cake on December 4. As the member turned a year older, he was showered with wishes and love from all around the world. He took the time and thank his fans for their love and support. The idol wrote a heartfelt letter and posted a warm video for fans.

BTS' Jin pens a letter and sends a video, thanking fans

BTS member Jin is currently serving in the military but this did not stop him from reaching out to his fans on his birthday. Much in his own style, Jin is thoroughly sarcastic and funny in the video. He opens the video by stating that he is celebrating his own birthday and goes on to sing the Happy Birthday song for himself. He also cut the cake and blew the candle to celebrate his birthday with the fans.

Jin also shared a letter for his fans on Weverse. He thanked everyone who had wished him for his birthday. He continued and confessed that every year he celebrated his birthday with ARMY (BTS fans) but this year he couldn't and (as he is fulfilling his military duty) that upsets him. He continued and stated that though he couldn't be there physically, his heart is with the fans and enjoying with them. He also teased his members as they would also soon enlist for their military service. Jungkook has been confirmed to start his military service this December.

Jin's affection for fans

On December 1, BTS member Jin's elder brother attended a fan exhibition event that celebrated Jin's birthday. At the event, his hyung (older brother) revealed that Jin had asked him to attend the exhibition event.

He started by stating, "On behalf of our family, I would like to say thank you to the people who have put together this amazing place with a lot of effort". He continued and disclosed that Jin, who is currently in the military and so would have difficulty traveling, had contacted him to attend the ceremony and convey thanks on his behalf.

Fans found Jin's gesture wholesome and lovely. They appreciated his efforts to make the fans feel loved and cared for. Many also shared how they missed the member. As his birthday approaches, ARMYs have many plans to celebrate the day, from streaming parties to events.

