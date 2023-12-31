BTS' Jin conveys heartwarming birthday wishes to V amid military service
BTS' Jin sent his best wishes to fellow band mate V on his birthday. Here is the sweet message he shared.
BTS' V cuts his cake on December 30. As the idol turned a year older, fellow member Jin wished him for his birthday. Currently, all members are fulfilling their mandatory military service. Earlier in December, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook also enlisted in the military.
BTS' Jin wishes V on his birthday
On December 30, BTS member Jin took to Weverse and wished V on his birthday. Jin wrote, 'Taehyung, happy birthday. I am the last one to wish, right? You'll remember it. I won't be able to see you but do your best.' The eldest member wished V with his warm and kind words.
BTS' recent activities
RM and V enlisted for their mandatory military service on December 11. Jimin and Jungkook also enlisted on December 12. All BTS members united together as RM and V enlisted in the military. J-Hope and SUGA joined Jimin and Jungkook's military enlistment.
BTS member V took the top spot for the most searched K-pop idol in 2023, while Jungkook ranked second on the list.
Meanwhile, BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star, an eight-part series showcasing the group's journey through a decade was released on December 20. The band including members RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook debuted in 2013 with the album 2 Cool 4 Skool. It is currently streaming on Disney+.
