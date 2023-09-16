BTS' Jin delivers autumn-themed message to ARMY, surprises fans with a V cameo

In his latest September monthly video, BTS' Jin celebrated the arrival of Autumn with fans. The message was shared through BTS' official X handle. Fans were in for a pleasant surprise as V made an unexpected cameo appearance in the video, showcasing the duo's heartwarming friendship. Jin's commitment to delivering these monthly messages to ARMYs continues, and fans couldn't help but express their admiration for the adorable video message. They also expressed their longing for Jin as he is currently serving in the military.

BTS’ Jin’s September message

BTS's Jin shared an adorable message with ARMY (BTS fandom name) on X. He titled the video as "[n] month's Seokjin: Message from #Jin - Sep 2023." Jin is seen wearing autumn-themed clothes with glasses in the video to celebrate the onset of autumn with fans. The post on X was captioned, "The season where the sky is high, and horses get fatter. Man of autumn, Kim Seokjin, has appeared! Ta-da! Eat lots of delicious food and be healthy, ARMY."

He starts the video by acknowledging the change in season and the new month, September, and proceeds to say, "September is the season for reading." The singer also mentioned that another BTS member, Jungkook, was there too. "Jungkook just popped in and left." He advised fans to wear a coat and maybe some glasses in autumn and to read a lot. "It's a season where even your heart feels full, so read a lot."

He reassured fans that even though he is in the future, he is doing well there too. He lovingly asked fans to eat a lot and take care of themselves so that they can continue to enjoy BTS' music and attend concerts with energy. "Eat lots of good food and put on a little weight. That's what I hope you do. You need to stay healthy."

He then gave an update about his haircut, mentioning that every time he wants to talk about a different topic when he sees ARMY. “It'd be easier to talk about me in the past but talking about the future is a little…” Many fans also noticed the book Jin was holding, named Wish Note, which had been previously featured in BTS' videos as a note that makes BTS' wishes come true. Many fans started speculating that it might be a hint or spoiler for Jin's upcoming project or song release.

BTS’ V makes cameo

BTS' V also made a cameo appearance in Jin's video, and fans celebrated their friendship. Fans expressed how much they missed seeing the duo Taejin (V and Jin’s nickname as duo by fans) together and got emotional upon seeing them interact. However, the duo was seen playfully bickering throughout the video, which brought joy to fans. Jin invites V into his video, saying, “V! You're done? You wanna be on? -Okay! -Okay! Be in the video! Just say hi.” V greets the fans, and Jin updates them regarding the other members, mentioning that it's almost time to wrap up. However, V cuts him off, insisting they talk a bit more. "Talk some more. Since ARMY is waiting for you,"

Advertisement

Jin agrees and hints that he is preparing a lot for ARMY while thanking them for tuning in.V further questions Jin to elaborate on what he has in store for ARMY, and Jin discloses that he has different videos with various outfits and concepts. They end the video by continuing their playful banter, with Jin asking V to leave, and Jin concludes by saying goodbye to ARMY and promising to be back soon.

Watch the video here-

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: 'I got accepted to Harvard': BTS' Jin jokes as Jimin suggests spicy meal; V joins in the fun