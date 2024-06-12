BTS' Jin discusses plans post military discharge; reveals he personally suggested FESTA 2024 hug event

BTS' Jin became the first group member to complete his mandatory military service. The idol was discharged in the early morning of June 12. He was received by the rest of the BTS members who are currently fulfilling their military services. Jin went live after he was discharged and interacted with fans. He shared his plans for FESTA 2024 and also discussed his want to do something for the fans. Here is what he had to say.

BTS' Jin shares post-military plans during livestream

On June 12, BTS' Jin went live on Weverse after he was discharged from the military. During the livestream, Jin revealed that he wants to do something special after his discharge but hadn't had the time. He also elaborated that hadn't had much to practice and hadn't sung in around a year and a half.

Jin confirms he personally suggested hug event for FESTA 2024

BTS' Jin also revealed that the hug event was something that he really wanted to do. He explained that since it was his idea, he isn't sure if the other members would be willing to do it. He furthered that this isn't something he wants to be pushed onto the other members also. He asserted that it was purely his idea though other events like fan signs were also suggested.

