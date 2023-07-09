BTS’ Jin drops a special message for ARMY Day; Singer says 'Don’t forget this handsome face'

BTS’ Jin has revealed his message for the fans on the occasion of ARMY Day which falls on July 9. It is the day that has been etched into BTS history as one of the most important days following the group’s debut. It was when the fandom was given its official name and has since continued to be a powerful force in the team’s career, helping them reach unprecedented heights.

BTS’ Jin’s July message

In a video captioned, “A sweetie who visited on ARMY Day, Here’s a verse dedicated to the ARMY who became Seokjinnie’s universe (a reference to The Astronaut)”, the BTS member can be seen sitting in a casual white T-shirt-looking like the charming man that he is, working on his then-upcoming song. Jin goes on to talk about his upcoming performance, presumably with Coldplay, and how he is working hard beside main producer Pdogg, who he then makes greet the fans. Continuing with how by the time the video is released on the precious ARMY Day he would be dearly missing the fans and performing on stage. Jin goes on to sing a line from his single The Astronaut with his beautiful voice and wishes them another good month. Promising to return with another monthly video soon, in true Jin style, the BTS member bids goodbye asking fans to not forget his handsome face.

About Jin

The BTS member is the oldest of the seven and became the first to enlist for his mandatory military service in December 2022. Releasing The Astronaut before his enlistment, marking his official solo debut, Jin has since been promoted to higher ranks and continues to greet the fans monthly via video clips taken during different times prior to starting his service.

Commemorating the 10th BTS ARMY Day, the group has published BEYOND THE STORY: 10-Year Record of BTS, their first memoir chronicling their success journey. The book has been penned by the members- RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, alongside a Korean journalist Kang Myeongseok and has been translated into 23 languages to be made available worldwide.

