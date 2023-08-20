BTS’ Jin drops an adorable message for ARMY; celebrates the end of summer

BTS’ Jin shares his message for the fans celebrating the end of summer. The message was shared by the official X handle of BTS. With this, Jin is seen continuing his monthly message streak for ARMYs. Fans are seen gushing over the adorable video message shared by BTS’ Jin. They also miss him as he is currently serving in the military.

BTS’ Jin’s August Message

In a GIF-styled video captioned, “Message from Jin: Aug 2023, With Seokjinnie at the end of summer, ARMYs are you having a great summer~?” Kim Seokjin aka Jin of BTS is seen waving from left to right with a pink bubble wand in hand which is now sold out. He is seen wearing a white set-up hoodie and jogger pants from his The Astronaut Merch collection. Jin also had purple heart-shaped eyeglasses on. He acts in an adorable manner and stops to look at the ARMYs. The fans on the micro-blogging site X (formerly Twitter) can’t stop gushing over his adorable gestures and pour their love into the post’s comment section. The message was shared on the BTS’ official X (formerly Twitter) handle today. He wished his fans a great end to the summer with Seokjinnie, saying his name in a cute manner.

Advertisement

About Jin’s Activities

Jin being the oldest member of BTS was the first to enlist in the South Korean military. Before his enlistment, he released a song called The Astronaut in collaboration with Coldplay as a goodbye gift for his fans. He even performed the song live at the Argentina tour stop for Coldplay’s MUSIC of the SPHERES Tour. BTS Jin is expected to complete his military service by June 2024. Along with Jin, J-hope is serving in the military and Suga will be the next BTS member to enlist since he wrapped up his Agust D world tour recently. Jimin and Jungkook have already made their solo debut with album FACE and digital single SEVEN respectively and V will be making his solo debut with the album Layover. RM is expected to release new music around the end of the year.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: BTS' J-hope joins Jimin, Jin and SUGA by selling 1 million copies of Jack In The Box