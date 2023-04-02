BTS’ Jin drops surprise posts on Instagram, indulges in playful banter with Jimin and J-Hope on Weverse

BTS member Jin dropped two back-to-back posts on his Instagram yesterday. While the first picture was a selfie, the second one showed Jin seated in the corner of a room. Jin gave his latest post the most on-brand caption and stated ‘No makeup but it's still handsome’. The posts were quick to get noticed by netizens and soon went viral. Jin has made his highly-anticipated comeback to his official SNS after almost a month. His last appearance on social media blessed ARMYs with an adorable picture of him, J-Hope, and Jimin.

Jin’s banter with J-Hope and Jimin

J-Hope recently posted a picture of himself on BTS’ Weverse. While the comments section of the aforementioned post was flooded with messages of love and support from the ARMY as usual, there were a few star appearances too. BTS member Jin was quick to ask fellow member J-Hope if he was able to smile. His comment was then followed by Jimin’s input who asked his hyung to stop with his jokes already. The interaction between the members had fans gushing in the comments section of J-Hope’s post. Instead of adoring one of their seven idols, ARMYs found themselves struggling to balance their adoration between not one or two but three of their idols.

Jin’s military enlistment

Back in 2022, on December 13, BTS member Jin initiated his compulsory military service. In South Korea, it is mandatory for able-bodied men above a certain age to serve in the South Korean army for a period of somewhere between a year and a half and two years. Ever since his official enlistment, Jin has been quite regular in updating fans with what he's up to via his official SNS and fellow BTS members.

Following Jin, it is now BTS member J-Hope’s turn to begin his mandatory military service. Once the members are done catering to their military and professional commitments, the septet will resume their activities as a group. As BTS member Jin is in the middle of catering to his military commitments, other BTS members have also been focusing on their respective personal projects.

