BTS' Jin enchants ARMYs in a brief snippet from Jirisan OST; 'My Universe' hits 100 million views on YouTube

Every day is a good day to be an ARMY, but today is extra-special! Jun Ji Hyun and Ju Ji Hoon starrer 'Jirisan' dropped a brief snippet of Jin's solo OST track 'Yours' and ARMYs are already enchanted by Jin's heavenly vocals. The snippet played at the end of episode 5 and the full OST will drop tomorrow, November 7 at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST).

The song will also be made available on music streaming sites and a special music video for 'Yours' will also be released that day at 10:30 p.m. KST following the broadcast of episode 6. Jin's OST 'Yours' will be the main theme song for the drama and will be inserted in the right places to amplify the audience’s sense of immersion in the story. ARMYs are already enamoured by Jin's heavenly vocals and keywords like 'OMG HIS VOICE', 'YOURS MAIN OST' and 'JIN' have taken over top Twitter trends.

YOURS MAIN OST BY JIN IS SO BEAUTIFULpic.twitter.com/7W6ZoLdxgZ — jin files (@seokjinfile) November 6, 2021

Meanwhile, BTS and Coldplay’s collaboration, 'My Universe,' has hit a new milestone! On November 6 around 4 pm KST (12:30 pm IST), the official music video for 'My Universe' surpassed 100 million views on YouTube. Coldplay and BTS released their collaboration single 'My Universe' on September 24 at 1 pm KST (9:30 am IST), accompanied by a lyric video on YouTube. The official music video was released later on September 30 at 1 pm KST (9:30 am IST), meaning that it took about one month and seven days for it to reach 100 million views. Congratulations to BTS and Coldplay.

