BTS’ Jin to EXO’s Chanyeol: 5 Kpop idols born in 1992 that can now delay their military enlistment

Under the new Military Service Act, prominent Hallyu stars can now defer their military enlistment until they are 30 years old.

The South Korean government has officially passed a bill which effectively allows the biggest Hallyu stars to defer their military enlistment until the age of 30 years old. Previously, all able-bodied men aged between 18 to 28 regardless of their status, job or position had to serve in the military for 20 months approximately. The kind of military service, whether on active duty or public service, is determined after a training period and/or after consideration of an individual’s physical condition.

Under the revised Military Service Act, "a pop culture artist who was recommended by the Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism to have greatly enhanced the image of Korea both within the nation and throughout the world" is allowed to postpone their mandatory military service until the age of 30. This special deferral was previously allowed only for high-profile athletes and classical musicians. Such a drastic change came right before Jin’s 28th birthday, making ARMYs all over the world, glad for the extra time.

Here are 5 male K-Pop idols who can now defer their enlistment:

BTS Jin

EXO Baekhyun

MONSTA X Shownu

EXO Chanyeol

INFINITE’s L

