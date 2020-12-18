From BTS’ Jin to Exo’s Suho, here are 5 K pop icons that are serving hot sweater weather inspo

This winter season, stay warm and bundle up in cosy sweaters. don’t know how to style them? Take inspiration from the biggest Korean pop stars below.

While our favourite idols are an endless source of fashion inspiration for the fall and winter season, sometimes the basics are all you need. A classic sweater is a timeless fashion staple during the cooler months – and plus, there’s nothing like a good sweater to keep away the chill. Here are just a few examples of idols who prove that cosy is cute! Scroll down to unlock some major sweater weather inspiration.

1. ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo and sweaters are like a match made in heaven! He’s done several photo shoots in soft, neutral-toned sweaters, and his visuals make even the plainest wool cardigan look glamorous. He also caused quite a stir with this camel-coloured sweater from a fan sign earlier this year that featured a deep V neckline. It’s a twist on a classic, that’s for sure!

2. EXO’s Suho knows the real key to staying warm – layers! Not only are layered pieces a great way to switch up an otherwise plain sweater or even dress up a casual look, but they’re also infinitely warmer. Whether you want to match your pieces to each other or colour block for a statement look, Suho’s got all the inspo for you!

3. TWICE’s Sana proves time and again that bigger is better when it comes to sweaters – the oversize silhouettes emphasizes her dainty figure and innocent features. She’s also a great example of how to pair a sweater with a long dress or skirt for elegant winter vibes and maximum cosiness. Just because the warm weather is gone doesn’t mean that the dress days are over!

4. SHINee’s Key proves that just because something’s a classic doesn’t mean it has to be plain or boring! His looks often feature bright colours and eye-catching patterns that make the sweater the main focus of the outfit. Plus, there’s nothing like some fun colours to brighten up a dreary winter’s day!

5. BTS’s Jin Whether you’re looking to stay classic or go crazy with your sweater look, BTS’s Jin has you covered! Jin proves that you can completely switch up the vibe of a sweater with a few simple accessories like a leather jacket, a collared shirt, or a pair of round glasses. The possibilities are endless!

