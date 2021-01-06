BTS' Jin feels V channelled Hyun Bin's Ri Jung Hyuk from Crash Landing on You during MOTS: 7 photo wall shoot

In the latest Bangtan Bomb, we see the BTS members posing in their own variations of '7' while Jin compliments V by confessing how he thinks Taehyung looks like Ri Jung-hyuk (Hyun Bin) from Crash Landing on You.

The latest Bangtan Bomb takes us back to BTS' Map of the Soul: 7 comeback last year, specifically, during the photo wall shoot ahead of their press conference. Given their goofy personalities which BTS ARMY always adores, the members took solo photos providing different variations of the number seven. When J-Hope struck a '7' pose, photographer V made a special appearance only for his Hobi hyung.

Taehyung joked at Jin and Jungkook not to take a long breath during the photoshoot to which Kookie quipped, "Can I take two breaths?" When Jin complained as to why TaeTae is making him tired, the eldest member of BTS also noted, "Taehyung, your outfit today is like Ri Jung-hyuk's outfit." For the unversed, Jin makes a reference to Hyun Bin's beloved Crash Landing on You character, who used to dress in stylish formal attires. Similarly, the always snazzy V looked impeccable in his white formal attire giving us princely vibes. A shy TaeTae is seen moving his hand in action mode at Jin's compliment.

The members then discuss the various ways in which they can represent seven before they finish the individual shoots and kickstart the group shoots. After posing normally, we see all the members showing off their versions of '7' with Jungkook even cutely pushing his Jin hyung. While RM, Jin, J-Hope, Jimin and Jungkook use elaborate gestures, Suga and V keep it simple and sweet. "The '7' poses with seven individual charms were completed like this," Big Hit's staff wrote in conclusion.

Watch BTS' Bangtan Bomb - 7 Different Poses for 7 below:

We adore these boys and how!

Credits :BANGTANTV YouTube

