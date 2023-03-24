BTS’ Jin gains new milestone as he surpasses 1 billion streams across all credits on Spotify

On March 23, BTS’ Jin had made yet another achievement as he crossed 1 billion streams across all credits on Spotify, which is 9 songs. He also has an unreleased Epiphany demo in the latest BTS anthology album Proof.

BTS Jin's first solo single 'The Astronaut' live stage video achieved 20 million views and gained popularity. The video of 'The Astronaut' @ Coldplay's Music Of The Spheres Tour in Buenos Aires', in which Jin participated as a special guest at the Coldplay World Tour held in Argentina and performed live for the first time, garnered 20 million views on March 23. March 24, the video, which has 20.13 million views, has been on YouTube's top 3 worldwide popular music videos for 3 consecutive days immediately after its release, and has been ranked as '4th in Korea's most popular music', '7th in Korea's most popular video', and 'UK's popularity. He showed a dazzling presence by taking the 3rd place in the video.

'The Astronaut' is a song co-composed and written by Coldplay and Jin, a band famous all over the world. Jin's 'The Astronaut' sold 700,000 copies on the day of its release alone. In addition, her solo single sold 1 million copies for the first time, making her name in the Korean music scene. Considering that only one title track was recorded, this is an exceptionally outstanding number. The video, which captures Jin's live performance with Coldplay, was the first live of Jin's short solo career, drawing attention even before its release, and drew an explosive response from fans by boasting Jin's outstanding live skills and beautiful voice.

BTS' Jin proved his dazzling popularity by occupying the top Asian male ranking of 'America's Most Influential Influencer' for a long time. Jin was ranked 12th in the 'Top 1000 Most Influential Influencers in America' announced by the influencer marketing platform. This is the 11th consecutive day since March 12th, and the 28th day of this year alone, it is the Asian male record. He ranks third among men worldwide.

ALSO READ: What does Jimin think of BTS' 5 Grammy nominations? Like Crazy star reveals to Jimmy Fallon

Advertisement