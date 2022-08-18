BTS’ Jin gets acknowledged as an ‘idea bank’ at new job as game planner; Details inside

On August 18, the second episode of a two-part series starring BTS’ Jin dropped, giving us a glimpse into the star’s creative and enthusiastic side. Following Jin as a planner for his favourite game, MapleStory, the first episode was released on August 16 through the game’s YouTube channel.

Episode one shows Jin as he aces his first ever interview for an office job and receives an offer to join work the same day. From unboxing his welcome kit to getting his ID photograph clicked and even an eventful lunch, the episode included a number of engrossing points.

Released today, episode two picks up where the previous clip left off, with Jin preparing to give a presentation. The BTS member launches into a lengthy and detailed explanation of his new ideas for the game, impressing everyone present at the meeting, and receiving praise by being addressed as an ‘idea bank’. Following an intense, three-hour-long meeting, Jin receives his “pay” for the day as he prepares to take his leave.

Check out the full video, below:

After the episode dropped, Jin took to the fan community platform Weverse to share a photo and write about his experience. The BTS member wrote, “After giving a PPT presentation this time, I have come to respect all the people who give PPT presentations.” Jin continued, “I am looking forward to when our ARMYs come to HYBE to give a PPT presentation someday.”

The two-part series comes after two previously released teaser videos. Jin had also teased fans about the collaboration, sharing his employee ID card through his Instagram account. A behind-the-scenes video is also set to drop on August 25.

