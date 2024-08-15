BTS’ Jin gets spotted celebrating Huening Kai's birthday over dinner with other TXT members; SEE PICS

Fans recently spotted BTS’ Jin out shopping for gifts in the afternoon. A fan recognized him at a mall. Later that evening, Jin was reportedly seen having dinner with his BIGHIT MUSIC labelmates TXT, celebrating the birthday of maknae Huening Kai, who turned 22 on August 14.

Additionally, a restaurant owner shared a video of the group reportedly leaving after enjoying bulgogi at their restaurant. Fans of BTS and TXT are delighted to see Jin taking such good care of his juniors. Previously, Jungkook also celebrated Yeonjun’s birthday, continuing the tradition of supporting their labelmates.

On January 15, 2019, Huening Kai was introduced as the third member of TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT) with the release of his teaser video on YouTube. The group officially debuted on March 4, 2019, with their first mini-album, The Dream Chapter: STAR. Huening Kai contributed to the writing and composition of the song Roller Coaster from TXT's first studio album, The Dream Chapter: MAGIC. This achievement made him the youngest K-pop idol to be registered with the Korean Music Copyright Association (KOMCA).

TXT, also known as TOMORROW X TOGETHER, is comprised of five members: Yeonjun, Soobin, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and Huening kai. Their early commercial success brought them numerous accolades, including Rookie of the Year at the 34th Golden Disc Awards and the 2019 Melon Music Awards, New Artist of the Year at the 9th Gaon Chart Music Awards, and Best New Male Artist at the 2019 Mnet Asian Music Awards.

TXT’s name stands for TOMORROW X TOGETHER. In Korean, the group's name is 투모로우바이투게더 (pronounced Tomorrow by Together and transliterated into Hangul), and they use the same name in both Korean and English. According to their website, their name symbolizes five individuals coming together under one dream to build a better tomorrow.

Jin on the other hand made his debut as a K-pop idol in 2013 with BTS, alongside RM, J-Hope, SUGA, V, Jungkook, and Jimin. He released his official solo debut single, The Astronaut, in 2022. The song reflects Jin's deep affection for his fans and his relationship with them. It explores themes of connection and love, incorporating a recurring cosmic motif that is a signature element in both his solo work and BTS’ music.

After his military discharge on June 13, 2024, Jin made his first public appearance at the FESTA 2024 event celebrating BTS's 11th anniversary at Jamsil Arena. He will also appear on MBC's outdoor variety show The Half-Star Hotel in Lost Island, marking his first television appearance post-discharge.

Additionally, Jin is featured in the Run BTS spin-off show RUN JIN, in collaboration with BIGHIT Music. The show, which showcases Jin engaging in various outdoor activities, premiered its first episode on August 13, 2024.

