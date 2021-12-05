BTS’ Jin gives rise to a funny Dance Challenge following the release of ‘Super Tuna’; Says he’s ‘embarrassed’

BTS’ Jin turned 29 years old yesterday as per the international age and it seems like the whole world celebrated his birthday. The once saddened BTS member who claimed to have not received many wishes last year was surprised by his fans at the last day of BTS’ concert. The ARMY held placards with Jin written in Korean on a red heart and held it up for the vocalist as he was greeting them.

Later, during the ending comments another amazing event awaited Jin when the ARMY bomb (BTS’ lightstick) was covered in order to look like a ‘Moon’ which happens to be the singer’s solo track. This not only brought him to tears but created a purple ocean at the SoFi stadium, bewildering onlookers. Further, the group performed their English singles ‘Dynamite’ and ‘Butter’ at the 2021 iHeartRadio Jinglebell Ball, turning it into JINglebell as the audience sang the birthday song for Jin and he was presented with a big cake.

On the other hand, the singer himself had a return gift for his fans up his sleeve. Jin did a broadcast on Naver VLive where he teased the release of another song. Presenting a trot vibe and a completely refreshing take on his fishing hobby, Jin shared ‘Super Tuna’ with his fans.

A performance video showed the BTS member dancing on the beach and unveiling an adorable and witty choreography. The easy to follow steps soon caught fire with the young crowd when videos of children taking part in the unintended #SuperTunaDanceChallenge that has begun to trend. Catching up with what was happening, Jin said, “No but please don't do a super tuna challenge that I have not planned. No, I'm so embarrassed.”

[211204 Jin Weverse Post]



no but please dont do a super tuna challenge that i have not planned

no im so embarrassed.. pic.twitter.com/HF79aTXfHT — (@miiniyoongs) December 5, 2021

Have you joined in on the fun yet?

