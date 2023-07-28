BTS' Jin goes viral as military trainees seemingly cheer on his name at graduation ceremony; Fans react

BTS' Jin is loved by millions of fans all across the globe and there's no doubt about it. However, It seems like ARMY are not the only ones who love and respect Jin. The Astronaut singer is currently serving in the military as he enlisted on December 13, 2022. A viral video from a military graduation ceremony surfaced on the internet where trainees seemed to be screaming and cheering BTS' Jin's name.

Military trainees seemingly cheered on BTS' Jin's name

BTS fans are showing their pride in Jin as the member not only received love from fans but it seemed like he is respected by his fellow trainees as well. On July 27, a Korean Netizen shared a video on Twitter from the graduation ceremony of some military trainees. The platoon was screaming and cheering loudly as if they were saying 'Kim Seok Jin' which is the real name of BTS member Jin. Excited fans showered compliments on Jin saying that he has the powers to create ARMY in the army. Fans were confused if this was a BTS concert or a military base as they loved the loud cheering.

About BTS' Jin's military position

On July 9, Jin amusingly shared about his military rank under BTS' J-Hope's post on Weverse. The idol jokingly revealed that he was promoted to the position of Corporal. Previously he was a Private First Class which was his first promotion. It is known that he was promoted earlier than his scheduled promotion and was named one of the Elite Soldiers. Jin was given this name because of his diligence, hard-working personality, and outstanding physical performance. This title is given to soldiers who excel in seven categories: 3 km race, shooting, first aid, vigilance, CBR training, and individual combat.

About BTS' Jin

Jin is the eldest member of the K-pop phenomenon BTS, the biggest boyband in the world. He debuted in 2013 and has come a long way as an artist alongside his six members. Before leaving for his mandatory military service, Jin dropped a collaboration song The Astronaut where Coldplay and the BTS member penned the lyrics. The Astronaut was sung by Jin and released on October 28, 2022.

