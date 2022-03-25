BTS’ Jin goes viral over THIS video; Jimin, V & Jungkook rule Instagram with new records

BTS’ Jin is a sweetheart to the core, but what happens when a fan edit of him displaying his duality is made and spread around? You get a viral video! So when user ‘jinsthv’ added some clips of Jin looking like the handsome hunk that he is over a song with heavy beats and created this video that already has over 2.2 million views at the time of writing as well as over 300K likes. Fans trended ‘THE VIEWS’ and ‘STOP LOOKING AT HIM’ while talking about the video. Check it out below.

BTS’ Jimin is the most followed Korean act on Instagram for the last 3 days. This is the aftermath of his latest update where he is posing against a wall with his hands covering his face and no caption. He is also the most mentioned individual tag on the platform.

BTS’ V is the first Asian act to have a whopping 19 million likes on his Instagram post. The image with his pet dog, Yeontan has received love from all around the world after being shared on December 7, 2021. It is captioned ‘tan’ which is the pet’s nickname as well as a nod to BTS’ Korean name Bangtan Sonyeondan.

BTS’ Jungkook has now become only the third person in the world to have multiple videos crossing 20 million views in their first 24 hours with Messi and Ronaldo. Jungkook’s 2 boxing videos and one dance cover each achieved the feat even after his followers being only 10 percent of the other two stars.

The power of BTS is nowhere near its end, congratulations boys!

