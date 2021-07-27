BTS' Jin going to be an uncle soon? Jin's brother and his wife are expecting their first child

ARMY, we have some great news to share! Our 'World Wide Handsome Jin' is going to become an uncle soon! Yes, you read it absolutely right. Jin's older brother Kim Seok Jung and his wife, Kim Ahreum are expecting their first child. The soon to be father, took to his Instagram to share this amazing piece of news. He shared a sonography report of the image and captioned the picture saying, "annyeong? jalbutaghae" which translates to "Hi, thank you so much!"

Jin's older brother Kim Seok Jung married the love of his life Kim Ahreum in a gorgeous ceremony that was hosted by his baby bro, around a year back. Moreover, marking their presence were Jin's BTS bandmates RM and J-Hope who looked handsome in simple, casual outfits, trying their best to not steal the spotlight from the bride and the groom! Jin is the first amongst his BTS bandmates to become an uncle. All the BTS members have siblings. Jin, Suga and Jungkook have older brothers, RM has a younger sister, V has two younger siblings, Jimin has a younger brother and J-Hope has an older sister. We are really happy for Jin and his family, Congratulations to the lovely parents to be and of course, we do not doubt that Jin is going to be 'World Wide Best Uncle'!

You can check out Jin's brother's post below:

Meanwhile, we have some amazing news for fans too! RUN BTS is officially making a comeback this August. Yes, you read it right. Based on the promo, the members are dressed like characters from a 'sageuk drama' with elaborate outfits and headgears. Taehyung seems to be hungover from his Daechwita performance and will channel his inner 'Taechwita'. Ep 145 of RUN BTS will air on Tuesday, August 3 at 5:30 pm IST on Weverse and V Live.

