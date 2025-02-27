BTS' Jin harrasment case: All we know about Japanese woman's nonconsensual kiss attempt at 2024 FESTA event

BTS member Jin faced an undesirable incident during his ‘free hug’ event a day after the completion of his mandatory military service, on June 13, 2024. He held the fan meeting as part of the group's 11th anniversary celebrations. However, the K-pop idol was shocked on being kissed on the cheek by an attendee without his consent. It created a stir in social media, sparking calls for the culprit to be found out and actions to be taken against her.

In the event, held at Jamsil Indoor Gymnasium in Songpa-gu, Seoul, Jin was to hug 1000 lucky fans. The BTS ARMYs travelled from around the globe to see the artist after his 18-month hiatus due to military training. During then, a fan, now identified as a Japanese woman in her 50s, kissed him without asking for permission. Jin expressed discomfort at the event and quickly moved his face away. She was accused of sexually harassing him and promoted immediate police investigation.

A fan of the K-pop star revealed to have filed the police complaint at Seoul's Songpa Police Station on July 14, through a domestic newspaper of South Korea, as reported by Maeil Business Newspaper. The fan, however, wanted their identity to stay anonymous. They wanted the Japanese woman to be investigated for violating the Sexual Violence Punishment Act. After seven months of internal investigation, the woman was identified and currently has been summoned by the South Korean authorities, as per Korea JoongAng Daily's report on February 27.

According to a report by the Chosun Ilbo, the Japanese woman has yet to respond to the police's request for questioning. As the victim, Jin will also be summoned by the authorities. Shockingly, several other fans attempted to kiss Jin as well, with one fan brazenly detailing their encounter in a blog post, recalling how their lips touched Jin's neck and describing his skin as "so soft". Images showing fans making unwelcome advances towards Jin were circulated online, which starkly contrasted with the celebratory spirit of BTS Festa 2024.