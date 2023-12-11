BTS' Jin has hilarious reactions to V and RM's heartfelt letters ahead of military enlistment

BTS members RM and V will be enlisting in the military on December 11. Prior to their enlistment, both took to their social media accounts to share some moments with their fans. They shared letters and pictures on Instagram and Weverse as they expressed their feelings and love to the fans.

BTS’ Jin’s hilarious response to RM and V’s heartfelt letters

On December 11, BTS' RM and V shared warm letters with fans before their military enlistment. RM penned a long and sincere letter for fans. The eldest member, Jin, who is currently serving in the military, had the most hilarious reaction to this. On Weverse, he commented, ‘Welcome. It’s your first time in the military, right?’ This references the lyrics of their 2015 song Dope. V also shared a picture of his latest buzz-cut hairstyle. Jin commented on his photo and pointed out how things are so much better for V, as when he had enlisted in the military, it was -35 degrees and there was a snowstorm. He humorously commented that the world has become a better place as V is enlisting at a good time.

Advertisement

RM and V also shared photos and letters on Instagram. Most notably, RM shared a long letter on his story and V shared shirtless pictures of him and Jungkook sporting the buzz-cut hairstyle.

BTS’ recent activities

BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star will be streaming on Disney+ starting December 20. The documentary will look back on the past 10 years of their careers.

RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook will be enlisting for their mandatory military enlistment this December. BIGHIT MUSIC announced their enlistment plans on December 5. The agency stated that members RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook will fulfill their mandatory service with the military by enlisting in the army. Jimin and Jungkook would be enlisting together, and RM and V would be following their own enlistment procedures.

RM and V have both shared their feelings on social media platforms. Both have penned heartwarming letters for their fans before their enlistment.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: 'Return in good health': BTS' V receives warm wishes from staff prior to military enlistment