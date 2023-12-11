BTS' Jin hilariously disciplines J-Hope with higher sergeant rank; asks 'kids' RM and V to not get hurt

BTS members RM and V kick-started their military training on December 11. Some members of the group were present to bid farewell to them as they left to fulfill their army duties. BTS’ oldest member Jin and rapper J-Hope, who are already serving in the army, attended their see-off ceremony at the camp and shared some pictures on Instagram to delight their fans

It was earlier reported that the remaining members of the supergroup BTS, namely RM, V, Jungkook, and Jimin will be enlisting in the military in December, as stated by BIGHIT MUSIC.

In December 2022, Jin became the first BTS member to enlist in the army, followed by J-Hope in April 2023 and then, SUGA who joined in September 2023.

BTS’ Jin shares heartfelt message for RM and V as they begin military service and reunites with J-Hope

On December 11, BTS' Jin posted an Instagram story featuring RM and V and wrote, “Don't get hurt, go and come back safely my kids!”

Jin also shared a photo with his fellow member J-Hope with the caption, “Sergeant corporal (we took a leave).

Jin further took to Weverse to explain the hilarious conversation between him and his mate J-hope, as translated below:

Jin: Hey hope-ah, a trainee is talking to me first, is this right?

J-Hope : Hyung-nim (older brother), I’ll go teach them army discipline.

Jin : Hyungnim? Is this term ‘hyung’ used in the military? Is this right to a sergeant?

J-Hope: I’m sorry”

Jin’s hysterical comment has caught fans’ attention as he asks J-Hope to not use the casual Korean term ‘hyung’, which means older brother, and rather address him using the proper rank sergeant during their military tenure.

BTS is currently on a hiatus as the group members are serving in the army

BTS is one of the most famous K-pop groups that has earned worldwide recognition for its catchy songs, energetic choreography, and breathtaking visuals. Their songs including, Fake Love, Dynamite, Butter and more, have ruled the global charts.

Reigning at the peak of their career, BTS surprised fans in June 2022 as they announced that the group was going on an indefinite "hiatus" from performing and recording. However, the septet continued to pursue its solo careers.

As BTS leader RM and V have enlisted on 11 December, Jungkook and Jimin will follow their suit later this month. The respective members have shared farewell messages for their fans, leaving the BTS ARMY (fandom) emotional and overwhelmed.

