BTS' Jin hints at new music after Jimin's MUSE release; says 'I'm next' making fans think Coldplay collab awaits

Fans are now wondering if he will release a new album or collaborate with Coldplay on their upcoming project. Meanwhile, Jimin is currently serving in the military for his mandatory service and preparing for the release of his second solo album, MUSE. Jin recently completed his military service and celebrated BTS' 11th debut anniversary with a fan event.

BTS Jin teases new music

BTS' Jin recently teased fans on the fan community app Weverse about new music. A fan had posted about Jimin's upcoming second album MUSE, expressing excitement about its tracklist and collaborations. Below that post, Jin replied with, "Jimin, I'm next. I'm going to sing, too." This has sparked speculation among fans that Jin might be gearing up to release his debut solo album soon.

Jin has been teasing new content and music for some time now. His last track, The Astronaut, which was released before his mandatory military enlistment, was co-written with British band Coldplay, highlighting his close friendship with Chris Martin. Fans have begun speculating that Jin might be featured on Coldplay's upcoming album titled Moon Music, especially after his recent hint. This speculation is fueled by how ARMYs affectionately refer to Jin as the Moon, adding to the intrigue surrounding his potential involvement as a collaborator in the band’s album.

More about BTS’ Jin

Jin, who was discharged from the military on June 12th, quickly engaged with fans through a live event and a meet and greet session on June 13th, where he warmly interacted with thousands of ARMYs and performed for them. With Jin now teasing new content, fans are delighted to see his active engagement. His debut solo single, The Astronaut, was released on October 28, 2022, and since then, fans have eagerly awaited new music from him.

The single delves into his deep affection for his fans and explores themes of connection and love. The song utilizes a recurring cosmic motif, a favored theme shared by both Jin and the band Coldplay in their respective music, reflecting a sense of love for fans which is a universal and heartfelt sentiment.

