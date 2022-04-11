BTS’ Jin & HYBE CCO comment on possible military exemption of the group

On April 9 (local time), BTS and key representatives from HYBE attended the ‘BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE THE CITY - LAS VEGAS’ press conference at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. At the conference, BTS’ Jin was asked about the possibility of a military exemption for the group. To this, Jin responded with, “I have talked a lot with the company about military service. I talked about entrusting it to the company as much as possible. I think that what the company has to say is as good as what I say."

The maximum age for enlisting to fulfil mandatory military service in South Korea is 28 years old, however, this is possible to be postponed to 30 years old (international age), in special cases involving artists who receive the recommendation of the Minister of Culture, Sports, and Tourism. Passed in 2020, this new amendment allowing deferment in such special cases is also dubbed the ‘BTS military service amendment’, in regards to its implications for the group.

Accordingly, BTS’ oldest member Jin is required to enlist before the end of the current year. However, there is currently a proposed bill in discussion in the National Assembly, which would exempt male artists like BTS who have majorly contributed to national interest and prestige from their mandatory military duty, if passed.

Also present at the press conference, HYBE CCO Lee Jin Hyung shared, “It’s true that we are wary of speaking about this, because we know how important the issue of military service is in South Korea,” continuing, “We hope that a decision will be reached on the amendment to the Military Service Act as soon as possible.”

Additionally, Lee Jin Hyung also spoke about the group’s members’ as well as HYBE’s official stance on BTS’ mandatory military service at the press conference, commenting, “Our artists have currently left the matter of their military service in the hands of the company. BTS has already repeatedly stressed the message multiple times that they will accept the call of duty when the nation calls them, and they have not changed that opinion. However, the policy on military service has changed a little, and as the members are experiencing changes to the Military Service Act that they did not expect, they are currently monitoring the situation while discussing the matter with the company.”

CCO Lee Jin Hyung continued, “To be precise, it is true that the members are having a hard time because the policy on military service is changing and it is difficult for them to predict the timing [of their military service]. The company is currently closely monitoring the present process of the proposed amendment with the BTS members because it is difficult for them to make plans.”

Finally, the HYBE CCO concluded with, “Ultimately, we plan to do our utmost so that a decision can be reached that is beneficial to both our society and BTS. Since BTS’ military service is a global concern, it appears that the discussion [over the issue] is nearing an end both socially as well as within the National Assembly, so we hope that the issue will be resolved within this current National Assembly. If the issue passes on to the next National Assembly, the discussion will continue without any promises, and because it’s true that the uncertainty is making things difficult, we hope that [the National Assembly] will reach a decision as soon as possible.”

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: iKON announces comeback with new album; Drops teaser poster

