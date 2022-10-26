BTS’ Jin is captivating in The Astronaut concept photos; Us, Ourselves, and BTS preview images out

Jin is well on his way to make an otherworldly solo debut. The BTS member has announced that his single album named The Astronaut will soon be out and mark his official solo endeavor following member J-Hope earlier in the year. Concept photos

The third set of concept photos for The Astronaut have been released to the fans in the form of Jin’s charms as he returns to earth. After being an Outlander and through the eyes of a Lunar Eclipse, the intergalactic theme has turned its focus to earth. Jin, as handsome as ever, is dressed in warm colors with disheveled hair. ‘Land on Earth’ is the third and last concept photos for The Astronaut release.

The Astronaut will drop on October 28, following which Jin will debut his performance of the song with Coldplay at their MUSIC of the SPHERES’ world tour in Argentina. The show at Buenos Aires will see the BTS member join the stage for a performance that will be broadcast to the world in cinemas. Jin already left for Argentina and even arrived on October 25 with thousands of fans waiting to catch a glimpse of him. It became dangerous after a point, so the BTS member had to be escorted through a separate, private exit for which he apologised to his fans. Us, Ourselves, and BTS

Continuing with the photo folio project, BTS will be releasing one with all the members. Called ‘Us, Ourselves, and BTS’ with ‘We’ being the theme for the photobook, fans can now order it and be eligible for exclusive gifts in the set. Moreover, a special surprise for ARMY was promised at the end of the photo folio, which has all the fans intrigued. The photos released through the preview show the seven members facing the other side in the Self Camera and K-retro Sports Day themes.

BTS' Us, Ourselves, and BTS special photo folio will be released on January 11, 2023.

