BTS’ Jin is the Outlander in first The Astronaut concept photos; To appear on Running Man
BTS member Jin is on his way to participate in a legendary performance with Coldplay in Argentina with a new friend in place of RJ.
BTS member Jin is the centre of the ARMYs universe and he is proving that once again through the first set of concept photos shared for his upcoming single. Jin is set to become the second BTS member to go solo following J-Hope as he collaborates with British band Coldplay for ‘The Astronaut’.
Jin for The Astronaut
On October 24, the first concept photos with the theme ‘The Outlander’ were shared with the fans where Jin’s beauty shone through and through. He can be seen holding a planet, dressed in a beret and a black suit, staring solemnly at the galaxy full of planets and stars around him. The next photos are a testament to his handsomeness as over a deep blue sky with a blue sparkling planet, he stares right ahead.
Jin on Running Man
After multiple occasions of being seen with the chaotic and highly favored cast of Running Man once again, member Jin has been confirmed on next week’s broadcast of the show. Scheduled to air on October 30, the preview shows him partaking in various fun games akin to the popular variety show. With Ji Seok Jin of Running Man and Kim Seok Jin of BTS, the show is sure to become a hit as they compete ferociously and hilariously.
The Astronaut performance with Coldplay
Jin also left for Argentina on October 24 from the Incheon International Airport as he prepared to perform with Coldplay during their show in Buenos Aires. Set to be broadcast worldwide through the cinemas in the form of a live show, it will be The Astronaut’s first performance following its release on the same day on October 28. He also carried a plushie of the character which has been named Wootteo and is seen on the hashtags for The Astronaut on social media. It replaced Jin’s BT21 character RJ which is usually seen with Jin during his flights.
ALSO READ: The Astronaut: 3 pretty aspects of BTS’ Jin logo trailer for upcoming solo release