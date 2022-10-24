BTS’ Jin is the Outlander in first The Astronaut concept photos; To appear on Running Man

BTS member Jin is the centre of the ARMYs universe and he is proving that once again through the first set of concept photos shared for his upcoming single. Jin is set to become the second BTS member to go solo following J-Hope as he collaborates with British band Coldplay for ‘The Astronaut’.

Jin for The Astronaut

On October 24, the first concept photos with the theme ‘The Outlander’ were shared with the fans where Jin’s beauty shone through and through. He can be seen holding a planet, dressed in a beret and a black suit, staring solemnly at the galaxy full of planets and stars around him. The next photos are a testament to his handsomeness as over a deep blue sky with a blue sparkling planet, he stares right ahead.