BTS' Jin, J-Hope surprise SUGA at D-DAY THE FINAL; BIGBANG's Taeyang, Min Hyo Rin spotted; Watch

SUGA aka AgustD's solo world tour coming to an end on a very happy note for BTS fans. The Hyung line of the septet was spotted at the venue making fans scream in excitement. Members Jin and J-Hope were seen showing support to the Haegum singer on the last of D-DAY THE FINAL on August 6. BIGBANG member Taeyang along with actress and wife Min Hyorin was also spotted at the show.

Jin and J-Hope at SUGA's D-DAY THE FINAL concert

The Silver voice Jin and the Arson singer were seen together at fellow member SUGA's D-DAY THE FINAL concert held in Seoul. The two members are currently serving in the military and were out on their break just to attend the Daechwita singer's concert. On the last day of the D-DAY tour, the maknae line Jimin, V, and Jungkook visited as an audience to support the BTS member on the other hand Jin, and J-Hope showed up on the final day of the tour. The BTS members were seen jumping in excitement waving the ARMY Bomb lightstick to cheer on AgustD. The D-DAY singer gave a shout-out to both of them and they gave a salute to the member. Soon they were joined by the BTS leader as an audience to enjoy the show who performed as a special guest on the stage. Fans could not seem to hold back their tears witnessing all of them together.

BIGBANG' Taeyang and Actress Min Hyo Rin

BIGBANG member Taeyang was spotted at D-DAY THE FINAL concert at the Olympic Park KSPO Dome. Not only the Vibe singer but also his wife and renowned actress Min Hyo Rin was seen with him. Their seats were located right in front of Jin and J-Hope's and the couple enjoyed the show together. The Eyes, Nose, Lips singer previously appeared on the talk show Suchwita which is hosted by the Seesaw singer and fans connected the dots saying his senior was here to show his support after their interaction. Fans expressed their happiness to see one of the most loved couples in the Korean entertainment industry after a long time in public together.

