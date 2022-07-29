BTS’ Jin, Jimin, V & Jungkook along with Benny Blanco & Snoop Dogg spoil upcoming track ‘Bad Decisions’

On July 29, Benny Blanco released a short spoiler for ‘Bad Decisions’ featuring BTS’ talented vocal line and Snoop Dogg and they already sound amazing! The short clip showed a cute side of all the artists, hyping the track itself even more. The music video will be premiering on August 5 at 1 PM KST (9:30 AM IST).

In other news, BTS was nominated in four categories at the MTV Video Music Awards (VMA), an American music awards ceremony such as Best Choreography ('Permission to Dance'), Best Metaverse Performance (Minecraft performance), Best Visual Effects (My Universe), and Best K-Pop. BTS has a history of winning awards at MTV for three consecutive years, starting in 2019. In 2019, it won two categories, Best Group and Best K-Pop, and in 2020, it achieved a whopping 4 awards including Best Pop, Best K-Pop, Best Choreography, and Best Group. Last year, it was nominated in a total of 7 categories and achieved 3 awards including Group of the Year, Best K-Pop, and Song of the Summer.

On July 29th, 'Hype Auditor', an influencer analysis medium, announced that BTS' V was ranked 6th in the 'Top 1000 Most Influential Influencers in America in 2022'. V ranked sixth after Kylie Jenner, Selena Gomez, Ariana Grande, Kendall Jenner and Zendaya, becoming the only male celebrity to make it to the 'Top 10'. The chart is selected for celebrities who have the most influence in not only music but also movies, photography, fashion, beauty, business, economy, sports, and lifestyle.

