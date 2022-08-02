BTS' Jin, Jimin, V & Jungkook star in ‘Bad Decisions’ teaser alongside Benny Blanco & Snoop Dogg

On August 2, Benny Blanco took to various social media sites to tease the upcoming collaboration with Snoop Dogg and BTS' vocal unit 'Bad Decisions' in the old movie trailer style with a baritone voice naming the artists on the song and has us excited! The MV as well as the single will be released on August 5 at 1PM KST (9:30 AM IST).

Previously, Benny Blanco uploaded a couple of TikToks to tease the song in a fun manner, keeping the fans ready and excited for the amazing collaboration! In other news, 'Run BTS' will be available on Weverse, V LIVE, and YouTube on August 16th. The image of BTS running vigorously on the stage of Seoul will be included. In the teaser video for 'Run BTS' released the day before, BTS said, "BTS' own entertainment 'Run BTS' has finally returned after a 10-month break.

'Run BTS', which aired on August 1, 2015, is BTS' first real outdoor variety entertainment program.The various themes and concepts contain the diverse charms of the members. In particular, unlike their intense appearance on stage, the members' diverse charms contributed to the team's popularity. Also, BIGHIT MUSIC announced that the number of hits on the kinetic manifesto film music video of the title song 'On' of BTS' 4th regular album 'MAP OF THE SOUL: 7' was on the 31st of last month. It crossed the 500 million mark in 21 minutes. With this, BTS will have their 14th 500 million view music video in their career.”

'On' is a hip-hop song filled with the powerful energy and sincerity of BTS. Soulful and addictive vocals and large-scale session sound harmonize. It is also a song that conveys the aspiration of BTS to accept this path given to them as their destiny. BTS implemented a large-scale performance with 30 dancers and a marching band in the 'On' Kinetic Manifesto film music video. In the music video, which revealed a unique presence, the members' various compositions such as drum performances and dance breaks catch the eye. BTS has a total of 39 billion-viewed music videos, including the 'On' Kinetic Manifesto film, which has surpassed 500 million views.

