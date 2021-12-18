BTS' Jin, Jimin, V & Jungkook sweep top spots for December boy group member brand reputation rankings

It is BTS' world after all and we are just living in it! BTS swept the top four spots on the list this month - Jin rose to the top of the rankings after seeing a monumental 182.94 percent increase in his brand reputation index since November, bringing his total score for December to 9,009,081.

High-ranking phrases in Jin’s keyword analysis included 'Super Tuna,' 'Instagram,' and 'Yours'. 'Super Tuna' is an upbeat trot song that Jin released on his birthday, ARMYs followed it up by doing a special 'Super Tuna' challenge! BTS members also debuted their personal Instagram accounts earlier this month, with the members gaining 10 million followers each within 24 hours of opening their accounts! Finally, 'Yours' is a poignant ballad song, Jin sang for tvN's 'Jirisan' starring Jun Ji Hyun and Ju Ji Hoon in lead roles.

His highest-ranking related terms included 'launch,' 'congratulate,' and 'heartwarming.' His positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 89.69 percent positive reactions.

Jin's bandmate, BTS' Jimin took the second spot in the rankings for December, after an impressive run of 35 consecutive months at number 1. His brand reputation index for the month came out to 8,179,443, marking a 58.24 percent rise in his score since November.

BTS’ V claimed third place on the list with a brand reputation index of 6,268,086, marking a 70.08 percent increase in his score since last month, and finally, BTS' golden maknae Jungkook followed at fourth place with a total index of 5,650,694, marking a 99.93 percent rise in his own score.

Finally, 2PM's Lee Junho rounded out the top five for December with a brand reputation index of 5,339,397, marking an 80.76 percent rise in his score since November. He is also headlining MBC's 'The Red Sleeve' opposite Lee Se Young and earning a lot praise from all quarters!

Join 'The celebration of K-world' with 'The HallyuTalk Awards'. Make your favourites win in the fiercest Hallyu battle here.

ALSO READ: WATCH: BTS holds a fabulous mini concert on the streets of LA, taking the public by surprise

What are your thoughts? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.