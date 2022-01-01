BTS’ Jin jokes with teacher Son Sung Deuk; RM, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V & Jungkook’s New Year Wishes inside

BTS is very close with their team, be it their company staff, concert crew or their own people like producers, choreographers, composers, etc. that have been through the journey with them. One person that has been a constant for the seven boys is choreographer Son Sung Deuk who they refer to as sonsaengnim or saem.

On New Year’s Day, BTS’ oldest member Jin sent wishes to the 38-year-old dancer through a cute text message and their conversation turned funny. On receiving the message, Son Sung Deuk sounded surprised and gave an exaggerated reaction, “The superstar greeted me for the new year wow” to which Jin laughed and asked him to upload it on Instagram. The back and forth between the 2 well-known artists has their fans in splits, moreover, Son Sung Deuk captioned the post as ‘Uploading’ as if to notify the BTS member.

The other members too sent in their wishes for the fans. Check out the list below.

RM: The leader of BTS went Namjooning while hoping for a lot of new year luck to his fans. His abbreviated saebukmanh with a painting from one of his favourite artists was classic RM.

Jin: Jin wrote a letter to his fans on Weverse and talked about how the year has been for him, not forgetting to mention the viral success of his song ‘Super Tuna’, that made everyone happy. He also shared a handsome picture of himself that had fellow member J-Hope complimenting him.

SUGA: In true SUGA style he shared a simple “Happy New Year” message in Korean on fan community platform Weverse.

J-Hope: BTS’ dance leader grabbed an honesty pen as he transferred his hopes and self-understanding as a person while bidding adieu to 2021. He also uploaded a Weverse moment wishing for a happy year in 2022.

Jimin: Member Jimin seemed to be emotional with longing for his fans as he desperately wished for their happiness. He followed up with some very adorable comments expressing how earnestly he wanted to meet his fans.

V: V thanked the fans for all their efforts and was sure of his happiness that came in 2021. He wished for a healthy, happy new year.

Jungkook: The youngest BTS member shared a selfie with fans and relayed his gratitude to people who helped him spend the year without getting hurt physically or mentally. He ended the message with a lovely ‘ARMY forever BTS forever’ note and hashtagged the BTS ARMY.

